Rapper Coolio dies at 59: 'Gangsta's Paradise' singer's life & career in pictures

American rapper and producer Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known as Coolio, died on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles at a friend's house. As per TMZ, Paramedics were called in for a medical emergency at 4 pm at the location, and upon arriving, they declared him dead. Born on August 1, 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Coolio began his career in the 1980s and found success in the 1990s. His first rise to fame can be credited to 'It Takes a Thief', his 1994 debut solo album. For his 1995 song 'Gangsta's Paradise', arguably his most famous and iconic song, he was conferred with a Grammy, the only one in his career. Here is everything to know about Coolio -- in pictures.