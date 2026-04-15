/Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor: Actors & their stylish affair with jewellery

Our handsome hunks from the B-town are showing how to layer your ensembles with stacked pieces, be it chains or rings - and simply serve a seamless statement. whether ethnic or modern.
Jewellery is no longer a selective accessory for women. Our handsome hunks from the B-town are showing how to layer your ensembles with stacked pieces, be it chains or rings, and simply serve a seamless statement. whether ethnic or modern. Here’s looking at Bollywood’s gentlemen and their strong jewellery game!
Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Ranveer Singh, keeps it royal-coded with a pearl-stacked neckpiece, short golden hoops, and rings, complementing his regal white sherwani. The powerhouse performer adds a modern twist to his overall ensemble by completing his look with tinted frames.
Aparshakti Khurana looks straight out of a royal frame, serving the ultimate moodboard for royal festivities and dishing out cues for the perfect ethnic male wardrobe. The actor dons a heavy sherwani and layers it with a statement, heavy kundan neckpiece, rings and tinted shades.
No one does it like Ishaan Khatter! The Dhadak star dons a heavy-laden sherwani and layers it with a stone-studded, regal neckpiece, adding to the outfit’s royal mood. The actor also sported a pagadi and topped it up with an ethnic accessory.
Arjun Kapoor enhances his traditional wardrobe with a minimal neckpiece, aligning well with his embroidered kurta. The actor further elevates it with selective rings and a vintage watch, all while letting his jewellery take center stage alongwith his ethnic wear.
Sidharth Malhotra dons a fine metallic suit and layers it up with a striking neckpiece, featuring spherical motifs and an eye-catching pendant drop - showing what maximalist jewellery looks like! The actor further enhances his look with a chunky ring.