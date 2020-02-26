Ranked: 14 Indian cities among world's most polluted - Is your city in the list?

Fourteen of the world's 20 cities with the worst air pollution are in India, according to data compiled in IQAir AirVisual's 2019 World Air Quality Report, with six in the top ten. The ranking is based on levels of "fine particulate matter," known as PM2.5, which pose the greatest risk to human health.
Let's take a look at some of these Indian cities:
The satellite city of the capital New Delhi in northern Uttar Pradesh is ranked as the world's most polluted city, with an average PM 2.5 concentration measurement of 110.2 in 2019.
That's far more than double the level which the US Environmental Protection Agency regards as healthy.
