Ranked: 14 Indian cities among world's most polluted - Is your city in the list?

Fourteen of the world's 20 cities with the worst air pollution are in India, according to data compiled in IQAir AirVisual's 2019 World Air Quality Report, with six in the top ten. The ranking is based on levels of "fine particulate matter," known as PM2.5, which pose the greatest risk to human health. 

Let's take a look at some of these Indian cities: 

#14 Bhiwadi 

Bhiwadi has been ranked as the twentieth most polluted city in the world with an average of 83.4 Particulate Matter concentration.

(Photograph:Others)

#13 Coraut

Coraut has been ranked as the nineteenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 85 Particulate Matter concentration.

(Photograph:Others)

#12 Faridabad

Faridabad has been ranked as the eighteenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 85 Particulate Matter concentration.

(Photograph:Others)

#11 Jind

Jind has been ranked as the seventeenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 85.4 Particulate Matter concentration.

(Photograph:Others)

#10 Bagpat

Bagpat has been ranked as the fifteenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 88.6 Particulate Matter concentration.

(Photograph:AFP)

#9 Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar has been ranked as the fourteenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 89.1 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Others)

#8 Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr has been ranked as the thirteenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 89.4 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Others)

#7 Lucknow

Lucknow has been ranked as the eleventh most polluted city in the world with an average of 90.3 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#6 Bandhwari

Bandhwari, a village in Gurugram district has been ranked as the tenth most polluted city in the world with an average of 90.5 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Others)

#5 Greater Noida

Greater Noida has been ranked as the ninth most polluted city in the world with an average of 91.3 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Others)

#4 Gurugram

Gurugram has been ranked as the seventh most polluted city in the world with an average of 93.1 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Others)

#3 Noida

Noida has been ranked as the sixth most polluted city in the world with an average of 97.7 Particulate Matter concentration. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

#2 Delhi

Delhi has been ranked as the fifth most polluted city in the world with an average of 98.6 Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) concentration. 

It has topped the list of most polluted capital cities in the world. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#1 Ghaziabad

The satellite city of the capital New Delhi in northern Uttar Pradesh is ranked as the world's most polluted city, with an average PM 2.5 concentration measurement of 110.2 in 2019. 

That's far more than double the level which the US Environmental Protection Agency regards as healthy.

(Photograph:Others)