/Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars who wore turban for characters in films

Actor's who have wore the turban have not only do they bring the cultural detailing to their portrayal, but they also reflect the responsibility that comes with donning the same. Here’s looking at actors who donned the turban for their characters on-screens.
There is something entirely different about actors who played turbaned characters in film. Not only do they bring the cultural detailing to their portrayal, but they also reflect the responsibility that comes with donning the same. Here’s looking at actors who donned the turban for their characters on-screens.
During the climax scene of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh arrives to get a glimpse of his family in a suit, with a turban, indicating that he doesn’t forget his cultural roots despite fulfilling his responsibility as a spy.
In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar played the titular character and donned the turban while making appearances in suits in the film. The sports drama stands as one of the best on-screen choices of Farhan Akhtar, and the actor brought deep conviction in playing the Punjabi character.
Vedang Raina has placed himself as Imtiaz Ali’s new hero in his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The official teaser of the film showcases Raina as a turbaned Sardarji, and it indicates a strong shift in his screen choices. Going by his selective on-screen picks, his fans are keen to see what he has in store with Imtiaz Ali’s film.
Vicky Kaushal donned the turban to play the Indian revolutionary, Udham Singh, coming from a Punjabi cultural background. The film features Kaushal wearing a turban while portraying the initial years of his character. It also showcases rare glimpses of him sporting a dense beard and a typical turban.
In Rocket Singh, Ranbir Kapoor donned the turban to portray a Punjabi salesman. The simple wardrobe shift from his usual portrayals became significant and added a deep edge to his character.