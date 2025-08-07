/Raksha Bandhan 2025, 10 Bollywood Movies That Perfectly Celebrate Sibling Love

Bollywood has long celebrated the unique, heartfelt bond between siblings. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025, here are ten films that highlight the strength, sacrifice, and spirit of sibling love through powerful stories and memorable performances.
This touching drama follows a brother and sister who share a pair of shoes between them. A story of innocent sacrifices and heartfelt sibling affection, it's a simple yet powerful reminder of what family truly means.
The complicated, realistic bond between Kabir and Ayesha anchors this multi-starrer about a dysfunctional elite family. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's chemistry as siblings adds emotional depth to the film.
Iqbal’s relationship with his younger sister Khadija is moving to watch. She becomes his biggest supporter as he chases his cricket dreams despite being deaf and mute. Her unwavering encouragement showcases true sibling unity.
Set in Goa, this action drama revolves around the fierce bond between twins Max and Shirley, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Their protective, fiery dynamic drives this fun movie.
Inspired by true events, this emotional drama highlights the efforts of Dalbir Kaur to free her brother Sarbjit from a Pakistani jail. Aishwarya Rai delivers a powerful performance as a sister who never gives up.
The sibling dynamic between Jai and his strong-willed sister Aditi adds both humour and heart. Their casual bickering and care make them one of the most relatable siblings put on screen.
This Bollywood classic family film celebrates unity, love, and harmony between siblings in a joint family. It’s melodramatic but endearing, making it a go-to watch on Raksha Bandhan.
The inspiring story of Milkha Singh is made even more emotional through his bond with his sister Isri Kaur, played by Divya Dutta. Her early sacrifices play a crucial role in shaping his life.
This poignant film tells the story of Fiza’s search for her missing brother. Karisma Kapoor’s performance as a devoted sister remains one of her best, and the movie remains a must-watch.
The film explores the bond between a brother diagnosed with HIV and his supportive sister, played by Juhi Chawla. It’s a rare and sensitive portrayal of unconditional love and acceptance.