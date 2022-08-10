Raksha Bandhan 2022: Adorable Bollywood celebs who gave us major sibling goals

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:53 PM(IST)

It's wonderful to grow up with siblings, as they are not only our best friends but someone whom we can confide in and share all our problems with. Rivalry, silly fights mixed with lots of drama are at the forefront of sibling love. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and it's that time of the year when brothers and sisters promise to watch out and be there for each other. The day is celebrated with colourful rakhis, gifts, and delicious sweets, along with love and affection. Bollywood stars are no different when it comes to showering love on their siblings.

Whether it's through fashion or performance, celebrities have set some major sibling goals and impressed us with the strong bonds they share with their siblings. Check out some of the Bollywood siblings who have continued to entertain us with their goofy and affectionate relationship.
 

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda

Abhishek and Shweta Nanda are born to iconic Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Though Shweta chose not to be a part of the film industry, people have always been curious to know what she is like. Both Abhishek and Shweta share an adorable bond and often show their followers all the fun side of their lives. Initially, Shweta stayed away from the limelight, but in recent times she has done an ad with her father and has walked the ramp. She also attends several industry events.

Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan, Arbaz Khan, and Sohail Khan 

Salman Khan and his four siblings need no introduction to the love and warmth they share with one another. Sons of famous script writer Salim Khan, brothers and sisters have always set high goals as lovable siblings, and it's not hidden how much of a priority Salman Khan's family is to him. Arpita was adopted by Khan, and we know how fond he is of her.
 

Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan

The very popular Pataudi siblings have many things in common, apart from being good performers. Saif and Soha are nerds and are full of wit and humour. The siblings have inherited the class and elegance of their parents, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team, Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif and Soha also have a third sibling, Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewellery designer and the Chief Trustee of the Royal Trust established by the princely states of Bhopal. Saba mostly remains away from the public eye and press. However, Saba is quite active on Instagram, where she keeps her followers updated about her life and shares family pics.
 

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The two adorable daughters of actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor have set serious sibling goals. Janhvi has played her role as an elder sister like a pro and is a protective and caring sister. They are frequently seen hanging out in restaurants, doing photoshoots and spending quality time together on vacations, which makes them the most happening tinseltown siblings.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Another sister pair from Bollywood who are great supporters of each other are Alia Bhatt and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia has made a niche for herself with her acting prowess. While Shaheen, on the other hand, has openly spoken about battling depression and insomnia. She also advocates for mental well-being. Shaheen is a scriptwriter and has authored a book that chronicles her life’s struggles.
 

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Born to ace Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim Khan are cool kids and are amongst the goofiest siblings the Hindi film industry has. They have time and again expressed their love for one another on social media and never miss an opportunity to pull each other's legs and tease one another.
 

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor 

The Kapoor sisters have inspired us with some major fashion statements and keep their fans posted about their lives on social media. Be it acting, gym visits, vacations, or attending parties, the sisters never fail to amaze us with the inseparable bond they have. The duo go by the nicknames Lolo (Karisma) and Bebo (Kareena), and are best buddies who have stood by each other through thick and thin. Although Raksha Bandhan is about brothers and sisters, Karisma shows how her relationship with her younger sister is different from the conventional one, as she has been a protector and a guide to Kareena.
 

