/Rajdhani vs Shatabdi: Which is faster and cheaper?

Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains offer fast travel across India, but differ in speed, fares, and amenities. Rajdhani suits overnight long-distance journeys with AC sleepers and meals, while Shatabdi is ideal for daytime travel with affordable chair cars and fewer stops.
Rajdhani trains can reach speeds up to 140-150 km/h. They have fewer stops and faster travel times covering longer distances. Shatabdi trains run up to 130-140 km/h, more stops, and cover short to medium routes.
Rajdhani fares are higher due to premium AC sleeper classes and onboard meals included in the price. Shatabdi fares are lower, focusing on day travel with mainly AC chair car coaches and optional catering.
Rajdhani offers AC First Class, AC 2-tier, and AC 3-tier sleeper coaches. Shatabdi offers AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, designed for short daytime journeys.
Rajdhani provides complimentary meals and bedding due to overnight travel needs. Shatabdi offers free water and light snacks; full meals may be optional or at extra cost.
Rajdhani connects India’s capital with major metro cities across long distances. Shatabdi connects important cities within 400-800 km, focusing on quicker day travel.
Rajdhani trains have the highest priority, ensuring fewer delays. Shatabdi trains have high priority but are below Rajdhani, making them slightly slower in crowded tracks.
Rajdhani is ideal for overnight travellers, professionals, and those who prefer privacy and comfort. Shatabdi serves daily commuters, budget travellers, and those on shorter journeys.