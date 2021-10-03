Rajasthan Royals thrash CSK to keep playoffs hope alive: Key highlights of the sensational clash in pics

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday (October 2).
Chasing an imposing target of 190, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64 not out off 42 balls) hit half-centuries as RR reached 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs to win the match.
(Photograph:ANI)
Stunning Gaikwad
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden IPL century but it went in vain as he failed to inspire his team.
Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 in 60 balls steered Chennai to 189-4 after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.
Gaikwad's knock which was laced with nine fours and five sixes as the batsman reached his hundred with a hit over the fence on the final ball of Chennai's innings.
(Photograph:ANI)
Rocking start for Royals
Royals came all guns blazing in their reply as openers Evin Lewis (27) and Yashaswi Jaiswal (50) set up the chase that was kept up by Samson, Dube and Glenn Phillips, 14 not out.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was stunning with smashing boundaries against every bowler. Josh Hazlewood came under severe thrashing from the youngster, taken for seven boundaries, including the last one, a flat-six over long-off, taking him to a half-century in just 19 balls.
(Photograph:ANI)
Shivam Dube shines
Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson put up a match-defining partnership of 89 runs in 58 balls. Dube reached his half-century in 31 balls with a single off Thakur.
"We have been discussing about Dube from the last 2-3 games. We thought today might be his day. He has been working hard in the nets, very happy for him," Samson praised Dube.
(Photograph:PTI)
Skipper Samson praises team
Sanju Samson praised his team after winning the match. He said, "I am happy I guessed it (pitch getting better in the second innings) right. They (openers) have been giving good starts, they almost finished off the game in the powerplay. They were going for the kill. Very happy for young Jaiswal, he's played really well throughout the tournament, we are very sure he'll make it big."
(Photograph:ANI)
MS Dhoni reacts after loss
Dhoni admitted that a similar type of thing could happen in the playoffs where a team might lose despite scoring a good total and he urged his side to "learn" from the game. "It's important to forget but also learn from this game, because there's no point learning if this happens in a playoff match," he said during the post-match presentation.
(Photograph:PTI)
Rajasthan Royals' playoffs hope
The win means that Rajasthan have kept their playoff hopes alive as now they have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to be at sixth place in the points table which has four teams at ten points.