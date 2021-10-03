Rajasthan Royals thrash CSK to keep playoffs hope alive: Key highlights of the sensational clash in pics

Stunning Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden IPL century but it went in vain as he failed to inspire his team.

Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 in 60 balls steered Chennai to 189-4 after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Gaikwad's knock which was laced with nine fours and five sixes as the batsman reached his hundred with a hit over the fence on the final ball of Chennai's innings.

(Photograph:ANI)