/Rahul Gandhi calls Modi's 9 appeals 'proof of failure’: Here’s complete list of what PM said

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after the latter urged citizens to work from home, avoid foreign travel, and limit gold purchase as part of a list of austerity measures amid the ongoing Gulf crisis. Responding to Modi's “Nation First, Duty Above Comfort” address, the senior Congress leader described the Prime Minister as “compromised” amid mounting economic pressure, arguing that people were being forced “to sacrifice due to government failures.” “Yesterday, Modi ji asked the public to make sacrifices -- don’t buy gold, don’t travel abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and edible oil, use the metro, and work from home. These are not advisories -- they are proof of failure," he said on X.