/ Rafale vs Eurofighter Typhoon: Which jet can fly deeper into enemy territory without refuelling?

Rafale designed for extended range and multirole endurance. Eurofighter prioritises speed and air superiority. Rafale penetrates deeper into enemy territory without refuelling support.
Ferry range shows how far each aircraft flies on internal fuel without weapons or combat manoeuvres. Rafale achieves greater distance than Eurofighter due to design priorities and fuel capacity.
Rafale designed to balance air superiority with ground strikes requiring long distances. France prioritised sustained operations over distant targets without mid-mission refuelling.
Eurofighter optimised for quick response to airborne threats with superior acceleration and climb. Design trades some endurance for speed essential to air combat patrol missions.
Rafale carries more internal fuel than Eurofighter. This extra capacity provides longer unrefuelled flight time during combat missions requiring sustained presence.
Combat radius measures practical mission distance with weapons and combat manoeuvres. Rafale maintains advantage over Eurofighter for typical strike configurations.
Drop tanks increase endurance for both fighters. Rafale maintains payload advantage whilst matching Eurofighter's extended range capability.
Rafale carries substantial combat payload whilst maintaining long range. Eurofighter sacrifices some endurance when carrying equivalent ground-attack weapons.
Eurofighter climbs higher than Rafale, suited to air superiority missions. Rafale's lower service ceiling better serves ground strikes requiring terrain masking.
NATO doctrine supports Eurofighter with multiple bases and refuelling. Rafale designed for France's independent operations requiring greater self-sufficiency.
Rafale's balanced design provides clear advantage for penetrating deep into enemy territory without refuelling. Eurofighter excels at rapid response and air combat.