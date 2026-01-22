/Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Apache & more: How India will display air power at its first Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor

The Rafale fighter will feature in the flypast as the Indian Air Force’s most capable multirole platform. It is a is a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from both an aircraft carrier and a shore base. Rafale can carry out air-to-ground strikes as well as air-to-air attacks and interceptions during the same sortie. Equipped with AESA radar, Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles and advanced electronic warfare systems, the aircraft played a central role during Operation Sindoor in precision strike and deterrence tasks. SCALP missiles were fired from Rafale on Pakistani targets. Its prominence comes as the Defence Ministry prepares to discuss Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 additional Rafale jets, highlighting its long-term place in India’s force structure.

