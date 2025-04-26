'Rafale, Mirage, Tejas and more': These 7 Indian fighter jets are absolute monsters in the sky

The HAL Tejas is India’s indigenous, lightweight, single-engine, supersonic fighter aircraft. Designed for agility and versatility, it is capable of performing a wide range of missions, from air superiority to precision strikes, making it a significant asset for the Indian Air Force.
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a Russian-made, multi-role fighter jet with unmatched performance in air combat and ground attack missions. It boasts advanced avionics, high manoeuvrability, and the ability to carry a wide array of weaponry, ensuring dominance in various operational environments.
The Dassault Rafale, a French-made, multi-role fighter, is known for its excellent strike capabilities, versatility, and advanced electronics. Whether it’s for air-to-air combat or precision bombing, the Rafale is a true force multiplier for India’s air defence strategy.
The MiG-29, a Soviet-designed multi-role fighter, is a key asset for the Indian Air Force, offering superior air-to-air combat capabilities and high manoeuvrability. It is equipped with advanced avionics and can perform a wide range of roles, including strike missions and fleet defence.
The Mirage 2000, a French-made, multi-role fighter jet, is a vital component of India’s air force. Known for its all-weather capabilities and precision strike systems, it is equipped for both air superiority and ground attack operations, making it a reliable asset in combat situations.
The MiG-21, though an older, single-engine supersonic fighter, still holds a special place in the Indian Air Force. With its simple design and high speed, it has been an enduring fighter, offering valuable air superiority during its time and continuing to serve in some operational roles.
The AMCA, India’s domestically developed 5th-generation stealth fighter, promises to be a game-changer in air warfare. With cutting-edge stealth technology, advanced avionics, and enhanced combat capabilities, it is set to give India a significant edge in future aerial conflicts. It is set for debut in 2028.