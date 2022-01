Sixth Australian Open final for Nadal

Nadal dropped just one set as he defeated Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final on Friday (January 28) to storm into the final of Australian Open 2022. This will be Nadal's sixth Australian Open final and the Spaniard has managed just one win so far in the last five summit clashes at the Melbourne Park. However, he will be looking to go the distance this time around and create history by winning a record 21st men's singles Grand Slam title.

(Photograph:AFP)