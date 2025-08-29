LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Radom airshow tragedy: Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes during rehearsal, pilot dead

Radom airshow tragedy: Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes during rehearsal, pilot dead

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 04:25 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 08:51 IST

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Airshow, killing the pilot. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Read more below.

Tragedy at Radom Airshow rehearsal
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tragedy at Radom Airshow rehearsal

A Polish Air Force F-16 crashed on Thursday during a practise for the Radom Airshow in central Poland. The pilot killed in incident.

F-16 fighter jet
2 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

F-16 fighter jet

The F-16 fighter jet was from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznań.

Crash details and time
3 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Crash details and time

Local media reports say the plane lost control after trying a barrel roll, crashing at about 17:30 GMT. (11:00 pm IST) The aircraft burst into flames and slid across the runway.

Quick emergency response
4 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Quick emergency response

Authorities said rescue teams arrived immediately after the crash. Event cancelled the Radom Airshow, which was set for 30-31 August.

History of the airshow and F-16 fleet
5 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

History of the airshow and F-16 fleet

Poland’s Air Force operates several US-made F-16s from bases across the country. The Radom Airshow is a major event held every two years and attracts visitors from all over Europe.

Impact and ongoing investigation
6 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Impact and ongoing investigation

Military officials called this one of the most serious air incidents for Poland’s Air Force in recent years. An official probe is underway to find out what caused the crash.

Trending Photo

How many F-16 fighter jets does Poland operate and where are they based?
6

How many F-16 fighter jets does Poland operate and where are they based?

Radom airshow tragedy: Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes during rehearsal, pilot dead
6

Radom airshow tragedy: Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes during rehearsal, pilot dead

In Pics: All 2025 NFL Rivalry Jerseys, names, meaning and on-field debut date
8

In Pics: All 2025 NFL Rivalry Jerseys, names, meaning and on-field debut date

Five bowlers with the best bowling figures in T20I Asia Cup history: Only one Indian makes the cut
5

Five bowlers with the best bowling figures in T20I Asia Cup history: Only one Indian makes the cut

From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
5

From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025