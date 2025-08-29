A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Airshow, killing the pilot. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Read more below.
A Polish Air Force F-16 crashed on Thursday during a practise for the Radom Airshow in central Poland. The pilot killed in incident.
The F-16 fighter jet was from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznań.
Local media reports say the plane lost control after trying a barrel roll, crashing at about 17:30 GMT. (11:00 pm IST) The aircraft burst into flames and slid across the runway.
Authorities said rescue teams arrived immediately after the crash. Event cancelled the Radom Airshow, which was set for 30-31 August.
Poland’s Air Force operates several US-made F-16s from bases across the country. The Radom Airshow is a major event held every two years and attracts visitors from all over Europe.
Military officials called this one of the most serious air incidents for Poland’s Air Force in recent years. An official probe is underway to find out what caused the crash.