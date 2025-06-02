/Radiation, isolation, microgravity and more: NASA's top 5 hazards for human spaceflight

(Photograph: NASA )

Harmful Effects of Microgravity on the Human Body

One of the biggest challenge for human space missions is caused by prolonged exposures. In space, astronauts face prolonged exposure to microgravity, which severely impacts their balance, coordination, and spatial awareness. This, additionally, also leads to muscle atrophy and bone density loss, with up to 1.5 per cent bone loss per month. Body fluids start shifting upward, in turn not only causing potential vision problems but also increasing the risk of kidney stones. Therefore, upon returning to Earth or landing on Mars, it becomes important for crews to adapt and readapt to changing gravity levels.