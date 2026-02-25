/Radar ghosts? Why did F-22 fly with transponders deactivated to reach Israel as US–Iran nuclear talks hang by a thread?

The arrival of the F-22 forms part of a wider US military build-up across the region, with reports indicating that more than 150 aircraft, including F-35s and other fighter platforms, have been repositioned to strategic bases in Europe and the Middle East. In parallel, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Gerald R. Ford, the United States’ largest aircraft carrier, is expected to reinforce the deployment. The concentration of air and naval assets under US Central Command underscores the seriousness with which Washington is approaching the ongoing standoff with Iran.