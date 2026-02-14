/Radar blackout over Tehran? How EA-18G Growlers on USS Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford could blind Iran’s military

The United States has deployed additional naval air power to the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to dominate regional security concerns. US President Donald Trump has already threatened military action against Iran if no agreement on the diplomatic talks between the two nations is reached. As a response, Tehran has also warned it would retaliate. The US previously struck Iran’s nuclear facilities during operations in 2025, and now two aircraft carriers, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, along with guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, are being positioned in and around Middle East waters. These deployments add advanced airborne electronic warfare capabilities through EA-18G Growler aircraft to focus.

