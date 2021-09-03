Race for new leader begins in Japan as struggling PM Suga steps down

Let's take a look at the potential candidates to become Japan's next prime minister:

The race for leadership has started in Japan after current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga he would step down to set the stage for a new premier.

Fumio Kishida

A former foreign minister, Kishida had been considered the likely heir of Shinzo Abe, who resigned last September, but the low-key lawmaker from Hiroshima typically ranks low in voter surveys. He came in second in last year's party leadership poll.

Kishida hails from one of the LDP's more dovish factions and is seen as lukewarm about revising the pacifist constitution.

Announcing his candidacy, Kishida called for reducing income disparities and pledged support to the economically vulnerable, such as workers in non-regular employment and women, in contrast with Suga, who has stressed self-reliance.

This week, Kishida said an economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He also said Japan must maintain ultra-low interest rates to support the pandemic-hit economy.

He has said he was running to show the LDP "listens to the people and offers broad choices, and to protect our nation's democracy," a comment seen as a criticism of Suga's governing style.

(Photograph:AFP)