R Ashwin - 436 wickets

Ravichndran Ashwin became India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format on Sunday (March 06). Ashwin dismissed Charith Asalanka in the recently-concluded first Test between India and Sri Lanka to bag his 435th wicket and surpass the legendary Kapi Dev on the list of India's highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin currently has 436 wickets in 85 matches at an average of just over 24 including 30 five-wicket hauls and 7 ten-wicket hauls.

(Photograph:AFP)