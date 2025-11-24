/R-37M to PL-15: Top 7 air-to-air missiles that can destroy a fighter jet from 300 km away

Air-to-air missiles now play a larger role than ever in determining the balance of air power. With the continued rise of stealth aircraft, long-range sensors, and network-centric warfare, these weapons are evolving into faster, smarter and harder-to-evade systems. Nations are investing heavily in extended-range and hypersonic variants, ensuring that the future of aerial combat will be defined not by who sees the enemy first, but by who can strike from furthest away with the greatest certainty of success.