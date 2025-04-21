Advertisment
Quotes | Pope Francis (1936–2025): His most inspiring words that touched the world

Pope Francis Quotes: Pope Francis is no more. The first Latin American pope in the Roman Catholic Church's history died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday (April 21).

Authored by: Pragati Awasthi
by Pragati Awasthi
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
1/6

Remembering Pope Francis

Pope Francis is no more. The first Latin American pope in the Roman Catholic Church's history died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday (April 21). Over the years, His Holiness continued to share words of wisdom. Remembering Pope Francis, here are his most powerful quotes.

2/6

On Strength

''Having faith does not mean having no difficulties, but having the strength to face them, knowing we are not alone.''

3/6

On Humility

''The world tells us to seek success, power and money; God tells us to seek humility, service and love. ''

4/6

On Empathy

''Embrace with tender affection the whole of humanity, especially the poorest, the weakest, the least important.''

Pope Francis (C) gestures as he arrives for a weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on January 22, 2025. Ailing Pope Francis's condition is 'stable' and he has not suffered a fresh breathing crisis, the Vatican said on March 6, 2025, as the 88-year-old nears three weeks in hospital with pneumonia.
5/6

On fairness and equality

“There is no peace without justice”

6/6

''You pray for the hungry. Then you feed them. That's how prayer works.''

Pope Francis
by Pragati Awasthi
