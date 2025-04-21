Quotes | Pope Francis (1936–2025): His most inspiring words that touched the world

Remembering Pope Francis
Pope Francis is no more. The first Latin American pope in the Roman Catholic Church's history died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday (April 21). Over the years, His Holiness continued to share words of wisdom. Remembering Pope Francis, here are his most powerful quotes.
On Strength
''Having faith does not mean having no difficulties, but having the strength to face them, knowing we are not alone.''
On Humility
''The world tells us to seek success, power and money; God tells us to seek humility, service and love. ''
On Empathy
''Embrace with tender affection the whole of humanity, especially the poorest, the weakest, the least important.''
On fairness and equality
“There is no peace without justice”
''You pray for the hungry. Then you feed them. That's how prayer works.''