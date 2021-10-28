Quinton de Kock issues apology: Here's what we know so far since QDK refused to take the knee

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock apologised for his refusal to take the knee in a Twenty20 World Cup match that brewed up a storm in the cricket world. Here's what we know so far:

Bavuma at the toss

Captain Temba Bavuma said Quinton de Kock had opted out of the team's match against holders West Indies on Tuesday (October 26) due to "personal reasons".

De Kock's decision came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) ordered the players to take the knee in support of anti-racism.

Reeza Hendricks replaced him in the team with Heinrich Klaasen performing the wicketkeeping duties.

(Photograph:Twitter)