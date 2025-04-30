Quick & Easy Banana Halwa Recipe in Just 4 Steps

What is banana halwa?
It is an Indian sweet dessert made from banana, semolina or flour, or dry fruits, by roasting them in ghee (clarified butter) in a pan. . It is then cooked further with water or milk. This dessert is rich in potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.
How to make banana halwa?
First, take 2–3 ripe bananas in a bowl. Mash them with a spoon and cook in ghee on a low flame until the raw smell disappears.
Add the Sweet
In this step, add jaggery or sugar, cardamom, and a splash of milk to the pan. Cook until the mixture thickens and turns glossy.
Garnish with nuts
After the halwa is cooked, add chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, or raisins. You can also add other spices of your choice.
Serve it warm
Once your halwa is cooked, serve it warm, topped with extra almonds and shredded coconut.