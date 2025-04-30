Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Quick & Easy Banana Halwa Recipe in Just 4 Steps

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

This recipe is designed to be accessible for everyone, requiring minimal ingredients and time, making it an ideal choice for busy individuals or novice cooks.

Default Avatar
Authored by: WION Web Team
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

This recipe is designed to be accessible for everyone, requiring minimal ingredients and time, making it an ideal choice for busy individuals or novice cooks.

Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Quick & Easy Banana Halwa Recipe in Just 4 Steps: (Wikimedia Commons)
Quick & Easy Banana Halwa Recipe in Just 4 Steps: (Wikimedia Commons)
What is banana halwa?
1/5

What is banana halwa?

It is an Indian sweet dessert made from banana, semolina or flour, or dry fruits, by roasting them in ghee (clarified butter) in a pan. . It is then cooked further with water or milk. This dessert is rich in potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.

How to make banana halwa?
2/5

How to make banana halwa?

First, take 2–3 ripe bananas in a bowl. Mash them with a spoon and cook in ghee on a low flame until the raw smell disappears.

Add the Sweet
3/5

Add the Sweet

In this step, add jaggery or sugar, cardamom, and a splash of milk to the pan. Cook until the mixture thickens and turns glossy.

Advertisment
Garnish with nuts
4/5

Garnish with nuts

After the halwa is cooked, add chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, or raisins. You can also add other spices of your choice.

Serve it warm
5/5

Serve it warm

Once your halwa is cooked, serve it warm, topped with extra almonds and shredded coconut.

dessert Sweet banana
Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Advertisment
Subscribe