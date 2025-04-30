Quick and protein-packed chickpea dishes for a healthy boost

Packed with protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, chickpea dishes are not only delicious but also great for your muscle building, energy, and overall nutrition. Here are few easy and quick dishes that you can make in 30 minutes.
Chickpea curry
An Indian-chickpea curry is a comforting and delicious option that you can enjoy with rice or chapati. To make Indian-style flavorful chickpea curry, also known as Chana Masala, the ingredients you need are cooked chickpeas, onion, tomatoes, and cumin seeds ginger-garlic paste, chilies, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, red chilli powder and salt.
Chickpea salad bowl
If you have leftover boiled chickpeas, then use them in making a refreshing, protein-packed dish that's perfect for breakfast or an early dinner. To make this dish, take a bowl full of your favorite vegetables, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bell peppers. To make it more delicious, add crumbled feta cheese or paneer with a mint dressing.
Chickpea Burgers
This dish is fun, healthy and super delicious that your Kids will enjoy. To make this flavored alternative to regular burgers, you need mashed chickpeas, boiled potatoes, grated veggies, and spices for the patties. Serve it after assembling with buns and cheese.
Chickpea hummus wrap
A whole wheat wraps with delicious hummus and veggies, grilled tofu, or falafel. This is a quick and nutritious meal that’s perfect for lunch and dinner. Make your wrap with a generous layer of creamy hummus spread over a whole wheat flatbread. Add a good amount of fresh, crunchy vegetables like onions, cucumbers, grated carrots, and bell peppers.
Chickpea Sandwich
Give your traditional sandwiches a protein boost by adding chickpeas. This option is perfect for both adults and kids. To prepare, replace the usual filling with mashed chickpeas. Start with boiled chickpeas, then mash and mix them with ingredients like chopped onions, grated carrots or cucumbers, and fresh herbs. Use this mixture as a spread between slices of whole-grain bread. You can serve it plain or enhance the flavor by adding tomato or cheese slices.