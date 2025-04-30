Quick and protein-packed chickpea dishes for a healthy boost

6 /6

Chickpea Sandwich

Give your traditional sandwiches a protein boost by adding chickpeas. This option is perfect for both adults and kids. To prepare, replace the usual filling with mashed chickpeas. Start with boiled chickpeas, then mash and mix them with ingredients like chopped onions, grated carrots or cucumbers, and fresh herbs. Use this mixture as a spread between slices of whole-grain bread. You can serve it plain or enhance the flavor by adding tomato or cheese slices.