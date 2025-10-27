/Thailand's former queen Sirikit won't be cremated for an entire year | Details of the mourning period

Queen Sirikit's funeral ceremony: The Royal Family and Royal Court officials will follow a one-year mourning period. Queen Sirikit's body will lie in state at Bangkok's Grand Palace for one year before cremation. Everyone will be expected to follow certain rules.
Thailand's Queen Sirikit, who passed away on October 17, won't be cremated for a whole year. This is part of the year-long funeral tradition, according to which the Thai royalty and government workers will be required to follow certain rules. The public is not mandated to follow all the rules for the entire year, although they are expected to do so for at least 90 days.
The year-long funeral ceremony of Thailand's former queen Sirikit started Sunday (Oct 26). Former Queen Sirikit, the mother of the current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the longest-reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 93. Her body was carried in a slow-moving ambulance from Chulalongkorn Hospital late on Sunday afternoon. Motorbike outriders flanked the ambulance while it made its way to the Grand Palace.
A one-year mourning period for the Royal Family and Royal Court officials has been decreed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua from the date of her demise. Her remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the palace.
Nurses joined their hands and bowed their heads as the convoy passed. Thousands of grieving Thai royalists lined the streets of Bangkok, with some holding portraits of the queen. Queen Sirikit's body will lie in state at Bangkok's Grand Palace
for one year before cremation. There are certain rules that everyone in the country will be expected to follow, ranging from 30 days to a whole year.
To mourn the queen's death, civil servants, state employees, and government officials would be required to wear mourning attire for one year. The announcement was part of a cabinet resolution regarding the national mourning period and was made by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The general public has also been asked to wear black or dark colours for at least 90 days.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast for 30 days at all government offices, state enterprises, public agencies and educational institutions. Entertainment activities will remain restricted for 30 days in Thailand.
However, two sold-out shows of K-pop supergroup Blackpink were permitted to be held at Bangkok’s 50,000-seat Rajamangala National Stadium. However, everyone attending the concert has been asked “to wear black attire as a mark of mourning”. For other events and activities that have already been planned, a certain decorum would need to be maintained. Organisers have been asked to adjust formats to ensure they are appropriate and in line with public sentiment, the government announced.
For cremation preparations, the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office will appoint a Royal Funeral Committee, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Anutin. Members of the Royal Family will serve as advisers. Some government officials will be assigned to attend daily chanting ceremonies for 100 consecutive days.