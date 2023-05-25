Tina Turner (1939-2023): A look at music legend's rocking life

May 25, 2023

End of the era! The death of Hollywood music icon Tina Turner has left everyone heartbroken. The legend breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 83 years old. Dubbed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'', Tina began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm and went on to dominate music charts throughout her career, giving the world iconic songs like ''What's Love Got To Do With It''. However, her life was not easy at all, she had a tough childhood and stayed in an abusive marriage for over 16 years and made her mark in the music industry as a solo artist nearly after decades of her debut and years after ending her marriage. The legend has left a huge legacy behind her that will always be cherished. Remembering the icon, here we take a look at her life.

A Tennessee born star

Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Nov. 26, 1939, Anna Mae Bullock was the youngest daughter of Floyd Richard Bullock and his wife Zelma Priscilla. Her childhood was not easy at all and got worse when her parents abandoned Tina and her sister. Her parents split when she was 11 years old. She and her sister were raised by her grandmother. After her grandmother dies, she moves to St. Louis at the age of 16, and from there she gets into the world of music and meets her future husband, Ike Turner.



Ike and Tina - a disastrous marriage

"Queen of Rock and Roll" Tina Turner met her first husband, Ike Turner, at a very young age. They began performing in the 1950s and soon became famous as the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, and all thanks go to their energetic live performances and hits like "Proud Mary," among others. While their marriage lasted for an extended period of time, eventually it was not a happy marriage at all. After years of domestic violence, Turner decided to leave the marriage and filed for divorce. In 1976, Tina filed for divorce, which was finalised in 1978, and both went on to remarry.

Early career

Dubbed as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'', Tina began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm. With the name Little Ann, she appeared on the first record, "Boxtop", in 1958. However, in 1960, she made her debut with Tina Turner with the duet single A Fool in Love. And, since then, there was no turning back for Tina and Ike. They together gave songs like ''Proud Mary and River Deep'', Mountain High. However, she stepped out of the abusive marriage and divorced Ike in the 1960s and went on to embark on her career as a solo artist.



Her roaring comeback!

After divorcing Ike, Tina only got her name and Ike walked away with all the earnings and royalty that they both earned together. Not only was she in big financial trouble, but she had a career to take care of, debts to pay and four kids to raise. To make ends meet and clear her debts, she started touring and re-emerged with a sexier image as she performed cabaret shows in Los Vegas and other small venues. After years of struggle, she came back in 1983, when she signed a deal with Capitol Records, with whom she released Private Dancer. The album which included songs like, "Private Dancer," "What's Love Got to Do With It," and "Better Be Good to Me." brought Tina into the limelight again and her comeback has been regarded as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history".

Private Dancer tour

After the thunderous response, to her comeback album got, Tina went on the Private Dancer from February 1985 to December 1985. The tour that established Tina as a solo artist and live performer, encompassed throughout Euporte, North America, Australia and Asia.

Her Grammy performance

When Beyonce performance live on stage with her idol Tina. The two legendary stars shared the stage together in 2008 at Grammy Awards, when they performed Turner’s track “Proud Mary” together. After the death of the singer was made official, Beyonce shared a heartfelt note on her website. “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé's wrote in the message. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

Her Super Bowl performance

Tina gave the ultimate performance at Super Bowl XXXIV pregame performance in Atlana in the year 2000.

