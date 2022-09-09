Queen Elizabeth II's reign in numbers

Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world had known and a force of stability in a volatile age.

The country began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of the queen’s long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.

Following is a summary of British Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers:

Longest reign in history of UK

Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown.

Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

Visited over 100 countries

Elizabeth visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. She paid the most visits to Canada.

15 prime ministers who served under her

She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.

Family

She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Following her death, the eldest of her children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 was the oldest heir apparent in British history, became king immediately.

Sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards

She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

Owned more than 30 Corgis

She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.

