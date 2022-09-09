Queen Elizabeth II's love for sports through the lens

3) Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Queen Elizabeth II is offered a tour of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in southwest London way back on June 24th, 2010, by the Chairman, Tim Phillips, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. She subsequently went on to conduct meet-and-greet sessions with numerous children in attendance at the club. She was also introduced to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and more.

(Photograph:AFP)