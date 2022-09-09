Queen Elizabeth II's love for sports through the lens
Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:43 PM(IST)
Athletics and sports were vital parts of Queen Elizabeth II's life growing up. She always maintained her link to sports regardless of her advanced age as she was frequently pictured making appearances at professional sporting events.
1) Queen Elizabeth II presented the European Championship Trophy
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presented Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann the coveted European Championship after they overcame the challenge presented by the Czech Republic. The clash, which took place at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 30th, 1996, came to an end with the scoreboards reading 2-1 in favour of the Germans.
(Photograph:AFP)
2) Queen Elizabeth II hands Bobby Moore the World Cup trophy
Queen Elizabeth II presented the World Cup trophy, which was then known as the Jules Rimet Trophy and was named after the FIFA president, to a triumphant England squad's captain Bobby Moore. The match took place at the Wembley Stadium way back in July 30th, 1966. Moore and his band of speedsters had managed to outperform West Germany by a score of 4-1 in extra time.
(Photograph:AFP)
3) Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Queen Elizabeth II is offered a tour of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in southwest London way back on June 24th, 2010, by the Chairman, Tim Phillips, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. She subsequently went on to conduct meet-and-greet sessions with numerous children in attendance at the club. She was also introduced to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and more.
(Photograph:AFP)
4) Queen Elizabeth II drops the ceremonial puck in in Vancouver, Canada
Queen Elizabeth II participated in pre-game rituals during Vancouver Canucks preseason game against the San Jose Sharks in Vancouver, Canada, way back on October 6th, 2002. She also interacted with players of the Canadian Women's Hockey Team and the General Manager of the Canadian Men's Olympic hockey team.
(Photograph:AFP)
5) Queen Elizabeth II interacts with the English and Australian cricketers before the Ashes
Queen Elizabeth II met with the players on the English and Australian cricket teams before the commencement of play on the first day of the second Ashes cricket test match between the two countries. This took place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, which is located in north London, on July 18th, 2013.
(Photograph:AFP)
6) Queen Elizabeth II greets first batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth II interacted with the first batonbearer during the build-up towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which took place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, at the forecourt of the Buckingham Palace in London in October 2022. The first batonbearer was Kadeena Cox, who is a double Paralympic gold medalist.
(Photograph:AFP)
7) Queen Elizabeth II rides a horse
Queen Elizabeth II harbored a lifelong passion for riding horses and was often seen on the back of a magnificent beast, much like in this instance back in June 16th, 1961, where she was seen on the back of a horse during a private event, which was reserved for guests of the Windsor Castle.