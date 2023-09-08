Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary: Key moments of her life

Source: AFP

| Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II was admired not just in the United Kingdom but across the world during her 70 years of service. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British and world history. At the age of 25, she ascended to the throne after her father King George VI's death. As his oldest daughter, she had been third in line to take the throne, however, the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII changed her future. During her life, the queen had over 600 patronages across a range of charities, professional bodies, military associations and public service organisations in the UK and across the Commonwealth. On the first death anniversary of the monarch, let's take a look at all the key moments of her life.

1952: Princess to Queen

Princess Elizabeth, then aged 25, was visiting Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip, when her father, king George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952. She cut her trip short and rushed back to Britain.

(Photograph: Twitter )

1953: The Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation did not happen until the following year. She was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, in front of 8,500 assembled guests. The ceremony was the first major televised international event and led to a surge in sales for television sets.



(Photograph: Twitter )

1977: Silver Jubilee

The Queen's 25 years on the throne saw her reaffirm the vow of lifelong service to Britain and the Commonwealth she had made in a speech aged 21 in 1947. She toured the country and the Commonwealth. Celebratory street parties provided some respite from the economic gloom at home, marked by industrial decline and strikes.



(Photograph: Twitter )

1992: 'Annus horribilis'

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, separated from Princess Diana, and her second son, Prince Andrew, split from his wife, Sarah. Her only daughter, Princess Anne, divorced her husband, Mark Phillips. Windsor Castle, her favoured home west of London, was also seriously damaged by fire. The Queen called the 12 months her "annus horribilis".



(Photograph: Twitter )

1997: Death of Diana

Diana's death in a car crash on August 31, 1997 rocked the royal family to the core, provoking rare criticism of the Queen for staying at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She eventually returned, the Union Jack was lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen made a televised tribute to Diana, helping to calm public anger.



(Photograph: Twitter )

2022: Platinum Jubilee

The monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in style. To celebrate the queen's 70 years in service, Britain embarked on four days of celebrations on June 2 this year. The special occasion was marked by several events such as Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, a pageant, and a Service of Thanksgiving.

(Photograph: AFP )