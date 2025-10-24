LOGIN
Quantum supremacy index: Top 5 countries leading in quantum computing for defence

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 03:08 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 03:08 IST

Quantum computing is set to change how militaries defend, communicate, and analyse threats. The US, China, EU, UK, and Canada lead military quantum computing in 2025. Their massive R&D investments in encryption, sensors, and next-gen cybersecurity are set to define the future. 

United States - Heavy Investment and Military Roadmaps
United States - Heavy Investment and Military Roadmaps

The US has committed over US$10 billion in combined public and private funding to quantum technology, with leading labs like IBM, Google, and the Department of Defense driving innovation. The Pentagon’s National Quantum Initiative supports projects in quantum cryptography, ultra-secure communications, and advanced simulation for battlefield planning. The US is also partnering with NATO and private industry for military-grade quantum encryption and sensor development.

China - Fastest Scale-Up and Defence Deployment
China - Fastest Scale-Up and Defence Deployment

China leads the quantum patents race and has invested US$15 billion in quantum R&D, surpassing all other nations. Its military operates dedicated research labs inside the PLA’s Cyberspace Force and is testing quantum communication satellites for secure command-and-control links. With real-world fielding of quantum-based encryption and early hardware deliveries to the armed forces, China is seeking to leapfrog conventional data security and surveillance limits.

European Union (Germany, France, Netherlands) - Defence Collaboration
European Union (Germany, France, Netherlands) - Defence Collaboration

The EU, with major contributions from Germany, France, and the Netherlands, has announced over US$10 billion in public investments for quantum. Initiatives like the Quantum Flagship and DIANA (NATO Accelerator) focus on quantum encryption, cybersecurity, and space-based quantum networks for civil and military use. German and French defence firms are collaborating on integrating quantum sensors into next-gen aircraft and missile warning systems.

United Kingdom - Defence-Driven Innovation
United Kingdom - Defence-Driven Innovation

The UK has committed more than US$4 billion to quantum research, making it a top innovator in military quantum technology. The UK Quantum Technologies Programme is working on quantum radars, navigation without GPS, and ultra-secure data links. UK defence contractors, universities, and government agencies collaborate closely to bring quantum-enhanced defence applications to early operational status.

Canada - Quantum Research and Allied Security
Canada - Quantum Research and Allied Security

Canada has emerged as a North American quantum leader, investing over CA$1 billion in research. Canadian universities and startups supported by the Department of National Defence are building quantum simulators and encryption platforms for secure military communications. Canada also works with allies on NATO’s post-quantum cryptography standards and joint defence initiatives.

