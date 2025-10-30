/Quantum radar: The tech that could end fighter jet stealth as we know it

Stealth jets like the F-22 and F-35 are shaped to scatter radio waves and are coated to absorb radar. This tricks traditional radar into missing or underestimating their true location. Quantum radar, though, can detect the change in quantum properties of “returning” photons, even when only a small number bounce back. That means even the best stealth can’t erase all traces a returning photon always has a quantum “signature” that betrays its presence.​