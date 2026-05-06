/Quantum leap: New algorithm unlocks complex materials beyond supercomputers, solving them in seconds

Till now, this method has been tested through simulations; however, experimental validation might follow. “The quantum-inspired algorithm we demonstrated enables us to create super-moiré quasicrystals several orders of magnitude above the capabilities of conventional methods. That is an instrumental step towards designing topological qubits with super-moiré materials for use in quantum computers, for example,” Lado said. He stated that the team’s algorithm could be injected into a quantum computer after adaptation, noting that the algorithm could eventually run on actual quantum computers.

“Our method can be adapted to run on real quantum computers, once they reach the necessary scale and fidelity. In particular, the new AaltoQ20 and the Finnish Quantum Computing Infrastructure can play a significant role in future demonstrations,” Lado added. The results indicate that creating and analysing complex quantum materials may emerge as one of the earliest real-world applications of quantum algorithms. The study also bridges two key areas of quantum research in Finland, materials science and algorithm development.