/QS Asia Rankings 2026: Top 10 central universities in India on the Asian map

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 has come up with the list of the Universities which has topped in Asia. The list ranked from the highest to lowest, placing different Universities at different positions based on academic and research. Let's have a look at the top 10 Indian Universities.
Ranked 95th in Asia, DU remains India’s highest-ranked Central University. The institution excels in academic and employer reputation, staff qualifications, and international research collaboration. DU offers diverse undergraduate and postgraduate curricula, attracting talent nationwide. Its focus on innovation, inclusivity, and impactful research reflects its collective commitment to academic excellence and global engagement.
Positioned at 130th in Asia, JNU is renowned for its liberal arts and interdisciplinary approach, ranking 2nd in India. The university fosters critical thinking, social engagement, and advanced research, especially in the humanities and social sciences. JNU’s campus culture encourages debate and progressive thought, and the institution regularly features among India’s elite for academic productivity and intellectual leadership.
Ranked 197th in Asia, JMI stands out for its breadth: from humanities to engineering and health sciences. The university’s urban campus and vibrant student life make it a cultural hub. Jamia Millia demonstrates strong academic scores and social engagement, frequently collaborating in research and outreach projects that benefit the community.
Placed 224th in Asia, BHU is one of the most historic universities, which is ranked 4th in India among all Universities. It boasts expansive faculties, a huge residential campus, and leading research in the sciences and humanities. BHU is a pioneer in traditional and modern disciplines, with abundant resources and influential alumni, actively contributing to India's social and intellectual landscape.
Ranked 246th in Asia and 5th in India, UoH is recognised for its postgraduate and research training. The university excels in science, arts, and interdisciplinary studies with highly qualified faculty and modern infrastructure. UoH’s student diversity and inclusive ethos promote innovation and rigorous scholarship, enhancing its profile in national research rankings.
Osmania University stands at 470th in Asia and 6th in India, making significant contributions especially in sciences, arts, and commerce. Its long legacy fosters multicultural educational collaboration and research output. Osmania is also a centre for regional language and literature studies, serving as an important academic resource for South India.
This listing at 761-770 in Asia highlights another Jamia Millia Islamia campus/program in New Delhi. The institution continues to serve diverse communities, promoting access to higher education and interdisciplinary academic practices. It works with local and global partners to enhance student experiences and professional opportunities.
Ranked 771-780 in Asia, CU is among the oldest universities in India. It excels in fundamental sciences, arts, and law, with notable research output. The university plays a pivotal role in Eastern India’s academic and public life, offering robust faculty resources and extensive alumni networks nationally and internationally.
This secondary mention at 801-850 Asia demonstrates UoH’s multidisciplinary programs and growing regional influence. The university provides a fertile ground for scientific advancement, social sciences, and technology research, supporting faculty, research scholars and postgraduate students in producing globally competitive studies.
PU is a major academic centre in North India, which ranked 901-950 in Asia and 10th in India. The university offers strong research capacity and teaching in the sciences, humanities, and business. It is known for collaborative, interdisciplinary projects and social outreach, helping bridge academia and society in the region while maintaining national prominence.