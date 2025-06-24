/Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel vs Iran, Iraq, Syria: How a Middle East war could unfold after B-2 Bomber, Al Udeid Air Base attack

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 24:53 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 24:53 IST

Ordinary people across the Middle East, Iranians, Iraqis, Lebanese, Yemenis, Palestinians, face economic misery, instability, and human suffering as tensions escalate.

Two Sides of the US-Iran Conflict
1 / 6
(Photograph:The Speculator)

Two Sides of the US-Iran Conflict

With US B-2 bombers striking Iranian nuclear sites and Iran retaliating with missile launches toward US bases in Qatar, the region now edges closer to wider war. Here’s a breakdown of the two camps emerging and what’s at stake.

The US, Qatar & Its Allies: Holding Strategic Control
2 / 6
(Photograph:inss.org)

The US, Qatar & Its Allies: Holding Strategic Control

The United States leads a bloc including:

🇺🇸 USA
🇶🇦 Qatar
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
🇧🇭 Bahrain
🇦🇪 UAE
🇮🇱 Israel
🇪🇬 Egypt (often aligned)

Their goals:

- Protect allies and regional stability
- Ensure open oil shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz
- Contain Iran’s military and nuclear programs
- Safeguard US military assets — like Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Bahrain’s 5th Fleet HQ, UAE bases, Saudi installations

Iran & Its Axis of Resistance
3 / 6

Iran & Its Axis of Resistance

Tehran’s allies include:

🇸🇾 Assad-led Syria
🇮🇶 Iran-backed Iraqi militias
🇱🇧 Hezbollah in Lebanon
🇾🇪 Houthis in Yemen

  • Various anti-US militia networks

Iran’s objectives:

- Deter US-Israel military pressure
- Defend its nuclear and missile programs
- Expand influence across Shia regions
- Challenge US presence in the Gulf

Beyond Bombs: The Proxy, Cyber & Economic War
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Beyond Bombs: The Proxy, Cyber & Economic War

This fight is not just airstrikes — it includes:

- Proxy attacks on US bases
- Iranian drone/missile strikes
- Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure
- Sanctions and counter-sanctions
- Possible oil supply disruptions from Hormuz closure

Civilians: Paying the Price
5 / 6

Civilians: Paying the Price

Ordinary people across the Middle East - Iranians, Iraqis, Lebanese, Yemenis, Palestinians — face economic misery, instability, and human suffering as tensions escalate.

Conclusion
6 / 6
(Photograph:Army.mil)

Conclusion

The US-Iran clash is a high-stakes, multi-layered struggle playing out in battlefields, cyberspace, and the global economy. With both sides doubling down, the risk of wider war grows with Qatar now firmly part of the frontline.

