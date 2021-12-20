PV Sindhu to Kidambi Srikanth: Indians who have won medals at BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu - 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze

PV Sindhu is by far the most successfull Indian shuttler in the history of the sport. She was crowned the women's singles world champion for the first time in 2019. Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the 2019 BWF World Championships final to win her maiden gold medal at the showpiece event.

Sindhu has won a total of five medals at the BWF World Champonships - 1 gold, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. She won her first medal, a bronze at the World Championships in 2013 at the age of 18.

(Photograph:AFP)