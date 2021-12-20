PV Sindhu to Kidambi Srikanth: Indians who have won medals at BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Here is a look at all the Indian shuttlers who have won a medal at the prestigious event.
Former World no.1 Kidambi Srikanth scripted history on Sunday (December 19) as he became the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. After defeating Lakshya Sen in a marathon semi-final, Srikanth went down fighting against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final to settle with a silver medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships.
PV Sindhu - 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze
PV Sindhu is by far the most successfull Indian shuttler in the history of the sport. She was crowned the women's singles world champion for the first time in 2019. Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the 2019 BWF World Championships final to win her maiden gold medal at the showpiece event.
Sindhu has won a total of five medals at the BWF World Champonships - 1 gold, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. She won her first medal, a bronze at the World Championships in 2013 at the age of 18.
Saina Nehwal - 1 silver, 1 bronze
Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has won two medals at the BWF World Championships in her career so far. She won her first medal in 2015, a silver after she went down fighting against Carolina Marin in the women's singles final. She clinched a bronze medal in the 2017 World Championships.
Prakash Padukone - 1 bronze
Prakash Padukone forever etched his name in the history books of Indian badminton when he became the first shuttler from the country to win a medal at the BWF World Championships in 1983. The legendary shuttler won a bronze medal and remained the only Indian with a medal at the World Championships for a staggering 28 years until Ashwin Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta brought an end to the wait in 2011.
Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa - 1 bronze
Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa ended India's long and agonising wait of 28 years for a medal at the BWF World Championships. The duo clinched bronze in the women's doubles event of the 2011 edition. The pair were unseeded but went on to pull off a huge upset by defeating second seeds Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin of Taiwan in straight games in the second round.
Sai Praneeth - 1 bronze
Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian man to win a medal at the BWF World Championships when he bagged bronze at the 2019 edition. Praneeth defeated the likes of Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie to enter the semi-finals where he lost against top seed Kento Momota to crash out of the tournament.
Lakshya Sen - 1 bronze
One of the most promising talents in Indian badminton at present, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen has been backed by many to achieve great things in his career. He showed glimpses of his talent and skills in the BWF World Championships 2021 where he made it to the semi-finals and gave a tough fight to Kidambi Srikanth before eventually going down in the deciding third game. Sen became the youngset Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships.