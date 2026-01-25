/Putin, Zelensky to meet soon? Will US-mediated trilateral talks will end Russia-Ukraine war? What we know

Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, as two-day trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and mediator United States concluded on Saturday. News portal Axios quoted a US administration source, and said that both leaders may meet soon, adding that additional negotiation should take place before that. “We are very close to a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. We think those meetings need to happen before a meeting between the leaders. We don't think we are far away from that. If we continue down the current path we will get to that place."