Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display.
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally drove Modi around the Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi during the 2018 informal summit.
At Novo-Ogaryovo, July 2024 - Putin greeted Modi as a “dear friend”, the greeting marked by warmth and a tour invitation.
December 2021, Delhi - PM Modi welcomed Putin at Hyderabad House, handshake and smiles marked friendly diplomatic warmth.
PM Modi, Putin greeted each other with warm handshake, hug before SCO Summit.