LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display

Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 01:09 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 01:09 IST

Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display. 

Putin-Modi bromance
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin-Modi bromance

Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display.

Putin-Modi bromance
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin-Modi bromance

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally drove Modi around the Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi during the 2018 informal summit.

Putin-Modi bromance
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin-Modi bromance

At Novo-Ogaryovo, July 2024 - Putin greeted Modi as a “dear friend”, the greeting marked by warmth and a tour invitation.

Putin-Modi bromance
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin-Modi bromance

December 2021, Delhi - PM Modi welcomed Putin at Hyderabad House, handshake and smiles marked friendly diplomatic warmth.

Putin-Modi bromance
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Putin-Modi bromance

PM Modi, Putin greeted each other with warm handshake, hug before SCO Summit.

Trending Photo

7 most advanced Russian fighter jets ranked by technical power
7

7 most advanced Russian fighter jets ranked by technical power

Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display
5

Putin-Modi bromance: Times when Russian president and Indian PM put their chemistry on full display

From Price of Confession to Made in Korea: Upcoming 6 K-Drama's to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT
7

From Price of Confession to Made in Korea: Upcoming 6 K-Drama's to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets
5

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast
8

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast