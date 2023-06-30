Protests outside Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Tehran over burning of Quran

| Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Thousands of protesters took part in a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and Tehran. The demonstration denounced the burning of Islam's holy book, the Quran by an Iraqi refugee in Sweden.

Protests broke out in different parts of Tehran and Baghdad after an Iraqi national living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight in front of Sweden's largest mosque on Wednesday, June 28.

Protesters gathered with placards to slam the act. Iraqi protesters brought portraits of populist Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. They also chanted slogans such as “yes, yes to the Quran” during their demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Tehran and Baghdad.

Following the incident, the Iraq foreign ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador.

However, protesters have demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador. They have also demanded to cut ties with Sweden and to keep burning the LGBT flag until the eighth day of the lunar month of Muharram as their show of discontentment over the issue.

During an interaction with the media present at the site, one of the protesters said, “The ambassador should go and … the embassy should not stay in Iraq at all."