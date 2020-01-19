Protesters and security forces clash in Beirut, multiple wounded

Cat-and-mouse clashes between Lebanon's security forces and protesters wounded scores of people on a night of violence that rocked central Beirut on Saturday.
After the unrest pushed Hariri to quit, feuding politicians have failed to agree on a new cabinet or rescue plan. The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value, dollar shortages have driven up prices and confidence in the banks has collapsed. The Internal Security Forces (ISF) said they were being "violently and directly" confronted on Saturday night. "Those who are rioting will be pursued, arrested and referred to the judiciary," it said on Twitter.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Young men chanting "revolution" hurled stones, steel barriers and flower pots at riot police. Protesters had tried to push into the heavily barricaded part of central Beirut which includes the parliament. Hundreds of people had marched and chanted against the political class in other parts of the capital in the afternoon. A large banner at one of the rallies read: "If the people go hungry, they will eat their rulers."
(Photograph:Reuters)