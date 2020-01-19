Protesters and security forces clash in Beirut, multiple wounded

No rescue plan in sight

After the unrest pushed Hariri to quit, feuding politicians have failed to agree on a new cabinet or rescue plan. The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value, dollar shortages have driven up prices and confidence in the banks has collapsed. The Internal Security Forces (ISF) said they were being "violently and directly" confronted on Saturday night. "Those who are rioting will be pursued, arrested and referred to the judiciary," it said on Twitter.

(Photograph:Reuters)