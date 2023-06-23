Prominent figures attend state dinner for PM Modi at White House

| Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 22. Several prominent figures graced the event. Let us take a look at the distinguished guests of the night.

Sundar Pichai

CEOs of various companies graced the state dinner with their presence. Among them was Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai.

(Photograph: Others )

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the state dinner with his wife Nita Ambani. Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen were also invited. Netflix Inc. Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also attended the event.

(Photograph: Others )

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also attended the state dinner hosted at the White House on Thursday, June 22 for PM Modi.

(Photograph: Others )

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, also attended the state dinner organised for PM Modi at the White House.

(Photograph: Others )

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy attended the state dinner organised for PM Modi at the White House on Thursday, June 22 along with his wife.

(Photograph: Others )

Tim Cook

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook also attended the state dinner on Thursday, June 22 at the White House.

(Photograph: Others )

Hunter Biden

US President's son, Hunter Biden was also spotted at the state dinner.

(Photograph: Others )