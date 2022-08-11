Profiles of Japanese cabinet ministers after Kishida reshuffle

Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:59 PM(IST)

Here are some facts about his new cabinet and key party officials:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, dropping some ministers with links to the Unification Church.

Shunichi Suzuki

The 69-year-old, re-appointed to the position of finance minister on Wednesday, is the brother-in-law of his predecessor, Taro Aso, and the son of former premier Zenko Suzuki.

He has been tasked with overseeing the government's response to exchange rate fluctuations and has gradually stepped up verbal warnings against the yen's rapid slide this year.

That is in marked constrast to many of his predecessors, who usually spoke to talk down a rise in the yen.

Suzuki does not have a strong stance on fiscal policy, beyond sticking closely to the finance ministry's line. He is likely to continue the government's bid to balance growth spending with fiscal reform.

(Photograph:AFP)