Pro-democracy monks march against military junta in Myanmar

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday (September 25), rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests.

Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy.

Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

(Photograph:AFP)