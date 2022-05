Pro-choice protesters gathers in front of US Supreme Court against the leaked abortion draft

Updated: May 03, 2022, 01:59 PM(IST)

Anti-abortion campaigners and pro-abortion activists took to the streets of Washington in the United States following rumours that the US Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade verdict, which legalised abortion nationwide.

1973 landmark decision

As per the rumours, the court will determine that the Roe v Wade judgement was incorrectly decided because the country’s constitution provides no particular mention of abortion rights, as per the conservative Justice Samuel Alito’s reasoning.

