/Priyanka Chopra, Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley: Celebrities leading the natural diamond moment on the red carpet

Oscar night celebrates the best and most unique narratives, but there are always a few moments that shine even brighter when stars elevate their looks with glittering natural diamonds. Take a look at these celebrities who turned heads with their dazzling red-carpet style.
The Oscar red carpet has always been the ultimate stage for glamour, and recently, several celebrities were seen enhancing their looks with stunning natural diamonds at the Oscars 2026. From Priyanka Chopra to Timothée Chalamet, these celebrities have added an extra sparkle with their bold natural diamond choices.
Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely angelic in her white Dior gown, amping up the glamour with an intricately designed Bulgari diamond, sapphire, and Emerald bib necklace from the Italian jewellery house’s new High Jewellery collection, Eclettica.
The Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran made her appearance at the Oscars 2026 in an elegant emerald strapless Miss Sohee gown and dazzling Chopard diamonds. Chandran was spotted wearing an 18-karat white gold necklace from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, featuring diamonds dripping down the back. She paired the statement necklace with diamond earrings and a diamond ring from the L’Heure du Diamant Collection.
Nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet opted for a white custom Givenchy double-breasted suit by Sarah Burton with Cartier jewels, including a dazzling assortment of diamond rings, styled by Taylor McNeill.
Channing Tatum walked the red carpet in a classic black Versace suit, with a Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock brooch in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with a diamond worth over 22 carats.
Winning the Best Actress for her role in Hamnet, Jessie Buckley donned an off-the-shoulder red and pink custom Chanel gown, styled by Danielle Goldberg. The actress wore natural diamonds from Chanel’s Fine jewellery collection, including a N°5 necklace and floral Camélia diamond earrings.
Anne Hathaway dressed up in a black floral Valentino Spring/Summer 2026 Couture gown, along with a matching pair of black opera gloves and eye-catching Bulgari diamonds from the new High Jewellery collection, Eclettica. The actress paired her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings with a natural diamond statement necklace of over 35 carats, featuring a pear-shaped yellow diamond at its centre.