Prisoners who could be freed alongside Iran nuclear deal

Iran has said it is ready to swap prisoners with the United States as months of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal appear closer to reaching agreement.

Iran has publicly ruled out any preconditions but expressed readiness in private meetings to swap prisoners if it obtains tens of billions of dollars of its assets held in foreign banks, frozen by US sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Britain has also called on Iran to free two UK detainees. Without explicitly linking the issues, Britain says it is committed to paying hundreds of millions of dollars owed to Tehran for a 1970s arms deal with the then-Shah of Iran.

Following are prisoners in Iran whose release is being sought: