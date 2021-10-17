'Prison, not punishment': These are some of the nicest jails around the world

In the UK, the Ministry of Justice recently approved entries to the first Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners as now, the inmates at two British prisons were permitted to play at a competitive level in an international chess tournament for the first time.
The Guardian reported that access to the internet is severely restricted in UK prisons and largely limited to education but the move to allow prisoners from the category B HMP Wandsworth in London and the category D open prison HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk to take part in the championship has been hailed.
The general perception about jail is iron bars, filthy cells, dark hallways but the idea to allow a game like chess highlights how the prisons and corrections facilities can help inmates in their path of redemption.
Here are some examples that show jails too can be humane.
(Photograph:Others)
Otago Corrections Facility - New Zealand
New Zealand's Otago Corrections Facility is located near Milton in the lower South Island. As per the OCF site, it was established in the year 2007. A highly secure perimeter fence encloses a large open space containing a range of separate buildings for accommodation and services. It is for low to high-medium security men.
OCF provides its inmates with comfortable rooms and if one checks the official site, a range of training and workshops that are provided to the prisoners are listed, such as, carpentry workshop, engineering training courses, hospitality training kitchen.
(Photograph:Others)
Bastoy Prison - Norway
In a beautiful country like Norway, even prisons are beautiful!
Bastoy Prison is the largest low-security prison in Norway, which is located at Bastoy island in the Oslo Fiord, belonging to Horten municipality. The prison is organized as a small local community (island community) with about 80 buildings, roads, beach zones, cultural landscape, football field, agricultural land and forest.
The official site of the Bastoy Prison mentions that in addition to the prison functions, there is a shop, library, information office, health services, church, school, NAV (government social services), dock, ferry service (with its own shipping agency) and a lighthouse with facilities to let for smaller meetings and seminars.
Fishing, football, gym, indoor climbing wall, spinning, cycling are some of the activities available at Bastoy.
Also, the prison handles most of its own rubbish, and there is a constant focus on minimizing CO2 emissions.
(Photograph:Others)
Sollentuna Prison - Sweden
Sweden's Sollentuna jail is on the list of luxurious prisons. Reports have suggested that in prison in Sollentuna prison, inmates have kitchens to cook their own meals. They have their own couch to watch TV and a well-equipped gym to stay in shape.
(Photograph:Twitter)
JVA Fuhlsbuettel Prison - Germany
During the final period of WWII, it was also a satellite camp of Hamburg's large Neuengamme concentration camp. There is a memorial for the camp nearby commemorating the time when this prison was used during the Nazi era in Germany.
It was renovated and reopened in 2011 and reports have mentioned that Fuhlsbuettel has sofas, workstations, and private bathrooms.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Justice Centre Leoben - Austria
Justice Centre Leoben in Austria is reportedly made for non-violent offenders. The inmates here are provided with their own cell, a private bathroom, kitchen and a TV. They've also got a fully equipped gym and basketball area.
Inscriptions on the prison's perimeter:
-"All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights"
-"All persons deprived of their liberty shall be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person"
(Photograph:Others)
HMP Addiewell - Scotland
More than prison, HMP Addiewell in Scotland is a learning facility where every inmate has at least 40 hours in a week to develop any productive skills they want. Purposeful Activity is divided into three main areas: Learning and Skills, Jobs and Programmed Interventions.
The official site of the prison states that the learning aspect aims to improve their employability prospects, their wellbeing and community support networks, leading to a reduction in reoffending.