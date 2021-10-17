'Prison, not punishment': These are some of the nicest jails around the world

From Norway to Scotland, here are some examples that show jails too can be humane.

Online chess championship for prisoners - UK

In the UK, the Ministry of Justice recently approved entries to the first Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners as now, the inmates at two British prisons were permitted to play at a competitive level in an international chess tournament for the first time.

The Guardian reported that access to the internet is severely restricted in UK prisons and largely limited to education but the move to allow prisoners from the category B HMP Wandsworth in London and the category D open prison HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk to take part in the championship has been hailed.

The general perception about jail is iron bars, filthy cells, dark hallways but the idea to allow a game like chess highlights how the prisons and corrections facilities can help inmates in their path of redemption.

