Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments of all time

Princess Diana has left behind a sartorial legacy that continues to influence millions of ladies around the world even today. Her fashion was all about versatility, comfort and making a statement that people remember for years. You would see her rocking a glamorous ball gown one day and an oversized sweatshirt the next. Diana also had close relationships with noteworthy designers like Catherine Walker and Versace throughout her time as Princess of Wales. And, that certainly reflected in her fashion choices.

From her effortlessly chic street looks to the controversial 'revenge dress' that grabbed several headlines, here’s a compilation of Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits.