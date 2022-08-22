Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments of all time

Princess Diana has left behind a sartorial legacy that continues to influence millions of ladies around the world even today. Her fashion was all about versatility, comfort and making a statement that people remember for years. You would see her rocking a glamorous ball gown one day and an oversized sweatshirt the next. Diana also had close relationships with noteworthy designers like Catherine Walker and Versace throughout her time as Princess of Wales. And, that certainly reflected in her fashion choices.

From her effortlessly chic street looks to the controversial 'revenge dress' that grabbed several headlines, here’s a compilation of Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits. 

Wedding day

Diana wore an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown on the day of her wedding. The gown featured a 25-foot train and a 153 yards tulle veil. She married Charles, Prince of Wales, in 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral.

1987 Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana wore a strapless pale blue gown designed by Catherine Walker at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival. She accessorised the outfit with a matching scarf as well as blue satin heels.

White House 1985 visit

During a visit to the White House in 1985, Princess Diana danced with John Travolta in a black off-shoulder gown. She paired it with black opera gloves and a pearl choker necklace.

Back to the Future's London premiere

Princess Diana donned a plum-coloured velvet dress that featured a dramatic low back at the London premiere of 'Back to the Future'. She paired it with a long pearl necklace that draped down her back.

Charity concert in Italy

In 1995, Diana wore this white Versace dress along with matching white heels for a charity concert in Italy.

Revenge dress

This black scandalous dress is popular as the 'revenge dress' among fashionistas. Diana wore this outfit on the very night Prince Charles admitted being unfaithful to her on national television. 

