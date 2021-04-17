Prince Philip makes his final journey

Prince Philip was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth the Second and who's who of the royal household on Saturday April 17. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021. The funeral had less number of attendees in compliance with the coronavirus pandemic norm. The man who had by the Queen's side for 73 years in their mariage made his last journey. Royal protocols compelled him to always remain in his wife's shadow but he was a steadfast presence and a support to the Queen.