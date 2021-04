Prince Harry

Prince William's younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, rushed back from his new home in California for the funeral. It will be the first time he joins the family since quitting royal duties last year.

Observers will watch closely for any signs of reconciliation -- or distance -- between the brothers. They will be separated on the procession by their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, has stayed behind in the United States. The couple ruffled royal feathers last month with a bombshell interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.



