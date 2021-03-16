Priests oppose Vatican decree against same-sex unions

The Vatican has often found itself at odds with new ideas
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 14, 2021
Catholics surprised due to the new decree
Vatican on Monday, (March 15), said that priests could not bless same-sex unions and that these were not valid. But now, a group of Roman catholic priests in Austria has vocally opposed Church's new decree
'This is a relapse'
"We members of the Parish Priests Initiative are deeply appalled by the new Roman decree that seeks to prohibit the blessing of same-sex loving couples. This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis," said Parish Priests Initiative, the group headed by Father Helmut Schueller (pictured above)
Uneasy past
The Vatican in 2012 cracked down on Schueller, stripping him of the right to use the title monsignor and saying he was also no longer a "Chaplain of His Holiness".