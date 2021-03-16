Priests oppose Vatican decree against same-sex unions

A band of Roman catholic priests is opposing the Vatican's decree on same-sex unions

The Vatican

The Vatican has often found itself at odds with new ideas

(Photograph:AFP)

Pope Francis

Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 14, 2021

(Photograph:AFP)

Catholics surprised due to the new decree

Vatican on Monday, (March 15), said that priests could not bless same-sex unions and that these were not valid. But now, a group of Roman catholic priests in Austria has vocally opposed Church's new decree

(Photograph:AFP)

'This is a relapse'

"We members of the Parish Priests Initiative are deeply appalled by the new Roman decree that seeks to prohibit the blessing of same-sex loving couples. This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis," said Parish Priests Initiative, the group headed by Father Helmut Schueller (pictured above)

(Photograph:Reuters)

Uneasy past

The Vatican in 2012 cracked down on Schueller, stripping him of the right to use the title monsignor and saying he was also no longer a "Chaplain of His Holiness". 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

